Guv distributes farm machineries at kisan mela

BOMDILA, 27 Jul: Governor KT Parnaik visited an ‘expo-cum-kisan mela’, organised by the agriculture department under the Rastriya Krishi Vikash Yojana, here on Thursday, and distributed a tractor, a power tiller, and a rotary tiller procured under the Atmanirbhar Krishi Yojana to the selected farmers of West Kameng and Tawang districts.

Speaking on the occasion, Parnaik urged the agrarian community of West Kameng district to “focus on organic farming and technology to improve variety and productivity of essential food productions to become self-reliant.”

He cautioned them against “using chemicals which will be harmful to human beings.”

Stating that fruits like kiwi, orange and apple grown in the district can be marketed within and outside the district, he advised the farmers to set up cooperative societies, saying that “it will help in proper marketing and bring maximum benefit to the farmers.”

“This could help them cater to the needs of the security forces in the district at a good remuneration,” he added.

Farmers from Tawang and West Kameng districts participated in the mela. (Raj Bhavan)