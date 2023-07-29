Lekang lift ATKSSU volleyball tournament trophy

[ Pisi Zauing ]

BORDUMSA, 28 Jul: Lekang Volleyball Club (VC) lifted the trophy of the maiden volleyball tournament organised by the All Tai Khamti Singpho Students’ Union (ATKSSU) here in Changlang district, after defeating Miao VC in the final match on Thursday.

The winning team also received a cash award of Rs 30,000.

Miao VC won the first two sets, but Lekang VC immediately changed its strategy and dodged the players of Miao VC to win the remaining three sets comfortably.

Miao VC went home with Rs 15,000, along with the runner-up trophy.

The Upper Colony Rehabilitation Centre team was awarded the trophy for the most disciplined team.

Nineteen teams from different pockets of Changlang and Namsai districts participated in the tournament.

The final match was witnessed by, among others, Diyun EAC Goju Sikom, Tai Khamti Development Society general secretary Chau Anuradha Mantaw, former SDS president Mayong Maio, and All Namsai District Students’ Union president Chau Engliksha Longkan.

Addressing the concluding function, ATKSSU president Branglin Injo said, “If we can continue to provide such platforms to our youths, I am confident that the menace of drugs prevalent in our districts can be halted to large extent.”

ATKSSU vice president Chau Kalington Mannow also spoke.