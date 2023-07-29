KHONSA, 28 Jul: The non-communicable diseases cell (NCD) of the District Health Society here in Tirap district organised an essay writing competition as part of a ‘tobacco-free youth campaign’ recently.

Bhumika Borah won the first prize, while Pradip Dhar and Chewang Akhang won the second and the third prize, respectively.

The prize distribution ceremony was held at the government town secondary school here on Friday.

NCD District Programme Officer Dr P Rakshit created awareness among the students on tobacco and its harmful effects. (DIPRO)