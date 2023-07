SAA felicitates para athletes

CHIMPU, 28 Jul: The Sports Authority of Arunachal (SAA) felicitated medal-winning para athletes of the state here on Friday, under the guidance of SAA Chairman Babyang Taj and SAA Director Gumnya Karbak.

The winners are: Golo John (gold medal in individual kata, International Open Karate-do Championship-2023, New Delhi); Biri Takar (silver medal in SL-4 category, International Para Badminton Championship-2022, Uganda, and silver medal in 1st East Zonal Para Badminton Championship-2023, Kolkata, West Bengal); Tarh Radhe (gold medal in 65 kg category, 12th National Divyang Body Building Championship-2022, Puducherry); Tame Tallang (gold medal in SU-5 category, 1st East Zonal Para Badminton Championship-2023, Kolkata, West Bengal); Bamang Radhe (silver medal in SU-6 category, 1st East Zonal Para Badminton Championship-2023, Kolkata, West Bengal); Lemkhul Mossang (gold medal in SU-5 category, 1st East Zonal Para Badminton Championship-2023, Kolkata, West Bengal); Dangu Talik (gold medal in SU-6 category, 1st East Zonal Para Badminton Championship-2023, Kolkata, West Bengal); and Boje Marbom (gold medal in team game, 7th IBFF Men’s National Blind Football Tournament-2023, Jharkhand).

Paralympic Association of Arunachal (PAA) president Nabam James, its secretary-general Techi Sonu Tara, and vice president Taying Shukantala attended the felicitation programme.

The PAA appealed to the state government to establish sports facilities and infrastructure for persons with disabilities in the state, “and special fund provision for conducing paralympic games in the state.”