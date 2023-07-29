Millet recipes contests organised

BANA, 28 Jul: The East Kameng KVK organised a ‘millet recipes contest’ at Yangsey village here on Thursday as part of the International Year of Millets.

The programme was aimed at creating awareness about the nutritional importance of millets, and to boost large-scale millet cultivation.

Various millet products, such as steamed millet cake, momos, laddoos and millet beverages were displayed by the participants during the contest.

In Tirap district, 30 farmwomen participated in a millet recipes contest, organised by the district’s KVK in Natun Kheti village.

Products made from millet, such as laddoo, biscuit, kheer, khichdi, chapatti, rice cake, etc, were demonstrated by the farmwomen of different SHGs. (With DIPRO input)