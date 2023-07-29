NSCN (K) OGW arrested, heroin seized

DEOMALI, 28 Jul: A team from the police station here in Tirap district, led by OC Inspector T Wangpan and SI Umeshan C, arrested one Azizul Rehman (34), a resident of Deomali, for alleged drug peddling on Wednesday.

Based on reliable information, the police team set up a check point on the Joypur-Deomali road, where they intercepted the individual in the presence of Deomali CO Dingzang Baham and

independent witnesses, and seized a soap case containing 10.6 gms of heroin, along with suspected sales proceeds of Rs 1,23,000, and other incriminating articles from Rehman’s possession.

During interrogation, Rehman confessed that he had previously been arrested in connection with an extortion case, and also admitted to sharing information with a hardcore UG operative who is wanted in several extortion and other cases.

The police said that the contact number of the operative was found in Rehman’s mobile phone.

Rehman had been arrested and chargesheeted in 2012 as an NSCN (K) overground worker (OGW) in an extortion case (u/s 384 IPC), and Rs 31,300 extortion money and extortion notes of the NSCN (K) had been recovered from his possession.

A case [u/s (b) NDPS Act, r/w Section 13 UA (P) Act] has been registered at the police station here, and further investigation is on. (DIPRO)