Survey conducted for police beat post

LUMDUNG, 28 Jul: A survey for setting up a police beat post here in East Kameng district was conducted by a team comprising SP Kamdam Sikom, CO Rebeka Borang, GPCs, and GBs.

The SP said that East Kameng has two entry points – Bana and Lumdung – and while Bana already has a police beat post, Lumdung lacks police presence.

“Many vehicular theft and home burglary cases are dealt with by the East Kameng police on a daily basis, and due to lack of police presence at the entry point in Lumdung, the thieves easily escape from the district,” he added.

Several probable spots were inspected for setting up a beat post during the survey.

The team also surveyed the ‘probable escape route’ in Debeyar circle. (DIPRO)