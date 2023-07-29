Mock exercise on disasters

AALO, 28 Jul: A two-day mock exercise on fire accident and earthquake concluded here in West Siang district on Friday.

The mock exercise was organised by the Indian Army, in collaboration with the DDMA and the district administration.

On Friday, a mock exercise on fire accident was conducted at the old market, and a mock exercise on earthquake was conducted at the general hospital here.

Aalo SDO Mabi Taipodia, DDMO Nima Dorjee, and Indian Army officers were present at the drills.

The two-day exercise saw the participation of DDMA members, IRTs, NGOs, NSS and local volunteers, and personnel of the fire service and the police departments. (DIPRO)