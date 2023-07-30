Global Tiger Day celebrated at Itanagar Biological Park

ITANAGAR, 29 Jul: Global Tiger Day-2023 was celebrated at the Itanagar Biological Park in the presence of EF&CC Minister Mama Natung, PCCF Jitendra Kumar, and other senior officers of the department.

On the occasion, three patrolling vehicles donated by the ICICI Foundation to the tiger reserves in the state were handed over by ICICI regional head Prasanta Neog to the PCCF and Chief Wildlife Warden N Tam.

Further, Rocky and Sahini – the two adult Royal Bengal tigers brought here from Nandankanan Zoo in Odisha recently – were also released inside the enclosure for public view, in the presence of the minister.

The biological park provides scientific natural habitat to animals and works for spreading awareness on the importance of wildlife conservation.

The minister also visited the enclosure of the ghariyals which were also brought recently from Nandankanan Zoo.

Global Tiger Day is celebrated every year on 29 July to raise awareness about the magnificent but endangered big cat. On this day in 2010, 13 tiger range countries came together to create the global goal to double the number of wild tiger population by 2022.

Today, India has 75 percent of the global tiger population, standing at 3,167 tigers, as per the Tiger Census Report-2023.

Arunachal Pradesh has three tiger reserves – the Pakke Tiger Reserve, the Namdapha Tiger Reserve and the Kamlang Tiger Reserve. The state has excellent natural habitats for tigers.