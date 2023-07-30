Boxer Nenthok Hodong felicitated

KHONSA, 29 Jul: The Tirap sports & youth affairs department felicitated Nenthok Hodong, who won a gold medal in the 5th Junior Boys National Boxing Championships-2023 in Itanagar, in a function here recently.

Congratulating the gold medallist, Tirap DC Hento Karga said that Hodong made the people of the state, particularly Tirap, proud by winning the gold medal in the prestigious event.

The DC expressed hope that Hodong would bring more laurels to the state by winning more medals in national and international levels.

He commended the sports department for providing guidance to the players.

DSO Noah Mongku also congratulated Hodong, and presented a brief on the status of games and sports in Tirap district.

Representative from the Ollo Students’ Union, the Tutsa Students’ Union, the Tirap Students’ Union, the Ollo Welfare Society, and parents were present during the felicitation programme.