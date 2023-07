TENGA, 29 Jul: The West Kameng district administration, with support from the Indian Army, constructed a reservoir here for rainwater harvesting and water conservation, as part of the Centre’s Mission Amrit Sarovar.

The areas around the reservoir have also been developed for recreational activities, and as a tourist spot.

The reservoir was inaugurated on Saturday by the Indian Army’s Ball of Fire division GOC, in the presence of the West Siang DC and others. (DIPRO)