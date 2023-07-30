Notices served to traders violating T&C rules

SEPPA, 29 Jul: A total of 619 show cause notices were served to traders in Chayang Tajo subdivision, Bameng subdivision, Bana subdivision and Seppa township for violating the trade and commerce (T&C) rules during trading licence inspection drives carried out by officials of the East Kameng district administration from 17 to 28 July.

Several traders were directed to make changes to the trading items, or to change the locations, as per the provisions, through the proper channel.

The inspection team comprised the executive magistrate, the TDO, police personnel, members of the district chamber of commerce & industry and the bazaar welfare committees, and ALCs. (DIPRO)