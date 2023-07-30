Saplings planted to mark Global Tiger Day

CHIMPU, 29 Jul: NGOs Abralow Memorial Multipurpose Society and Youth Mission for Clean River (YMCR) organised a tree plantation drive at the government secondary school (GSS) here on Saturday to mark the Global Tiger Day.

More than 45 ornamental and fruit-bearing tree saplings, donated by Itanagar Forest Division Range Forest Officer Techi Khilli, were planted during the drive.

The drive was part of the Yagamso River Rejuvenation Project (YRRP), a broader environmental initiative aimed at revitalising the region’s natural resources.

YRRP assistant coordinator Keyom Doni spoke about the significance of involving students in such initiatives, and highlighted “the importance of instilling a sense of environmental responsibility from a young age,” adding that the plantation drive at the GSS was a step in the right direction.

“All the plants were lovingly planted by the students, and they took a pledge to care for and nurture these saplings,” said Doni.

“The drive saw active participation by the students of Class 9, who embraced the opportunity to contribute to a greener future. With their hands in the soil and hearts in the right place, the students embarked on this mission to create a more sustainable environment,” the YMCR informed in a release.

In addition to the plantation drive, YRRP coordinator Prem Taba conducted an ‘enlightening session on media literacy’ for the students. The session shed light on the menace of fake news and the negative impacts of social media.

“The students were taught the importance of fact-checking news and discerning credible information from misinformation. They also learned about the potentially harmful effects of excessive use of social media and how to cultivate healthy online habits,” the release stated.

The YRRP, which seeks to rejuvenate the Yagamso river, aims to create a sustainable ecosystem through various environmental initiatives.