Guv lays wreath at Jaswant Garh War Memorial

TAWANG, 29 Jul: Governor KT Parnaik laid a wreath at the Jaswant Garh War Memorial in Tawang district, and paid tributes to the 1962 war hero Rifleman Jaswant Singh Rawat, Maha Vir Chakra (posthumously), and other martyrs of the Sino-India war, on 28 July.

The governor said that the memorial would always remind the people of the supreme sacrifice made by the brave soldiers who laid their lives for the territorial integrity of India.

He commended the officers and jawans of the 46 Infantry Brigade for their alertness and professional conduct.

46 Infantry Brigade Commander, Brig RS Dhadwal, 15th Bn Punjab Regiment (Patiala) Commanding Officer, Col Romit Sharma, and 15th Punjab (Patiala) Office-in-Charge of Jaswant Garh War Memorial, Maj Chandan Kumar briefed the governor on the new initiatives taken up by the unit responsible for the upkeep of the memorial. (Raj Bhavan)