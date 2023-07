ITANAGAR, 31 Jul: Sangkar Lapung from Arunachal Pradesh won the bronze medal in the 61 kg body weight category in the Asian Youth Weightlifting Championships in Noida, UP, on Sunday night.

He lifted 114 kgs in snatch and 142 kgs in clean & jerk, for a total of 256 kgs.

Other competitors from Arunachal – Boni Mangkhya, Markio Tario and Golom Tinku – missed out on podium finishes.

Eighteen Asian countries are participating in the championship, which will conclude on 5 August.