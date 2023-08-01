Complete trials within 2 months from filing of chargesheet: HC

ITANAGAR, 31 Jul: The Gauhati High Court has said that courts and judicial officers dealing with cases of rape, including child rape under the POCSO Act, must complete the trials within two months from the date of filing of chargesheet.

The HC asked the officers to “endeavour (as far as practicable) to adhere to the timeline laid down in the POCSO Act for time-bound disposal of cases registered under the Act.”

“Comply with the new provision to Section 309 of the CrPC, allowing for trials relating to the offences of rape, including child rape, to be completed within two months from the date of filing of the chargesheet,” the HC said.

Meanwhile, Lower Subansiri District & Sessions Judge Jaweplu Chai has been transferred and posted as the Papum Pare District & Session Judge, while Papum Pare District & Sessions Judge Yupia Gote Mega

has been transferred and posted as the District & Sessions of Lower Subansiri district, according to an HC notification.