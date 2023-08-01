Serial child abuser Yumken Bagra surrenders, sent to judicial custody

[ Bengia Ajum ]

ITANAGAR, 31 Jul: The accused in the Karo residential school rape and molestation case, Yumken Bagra, has been sent to 14 days’ judicial custody after his bail was cancelled by the Gauhati High Court on Monday after taking suo moto cognisance of the case.

Bagra, who is accused of raping and molesting 21 schoolchildren during his stint as a hostel warden of the government residential school in Karo in Monigong circle of Shi-Yomi district from 2014 to 2022, had been granted bail by the special court in Yupia on 23 February.

The granting of bail had deeply angered the victims and their families.

Bagra surrendered before the court on Monday after his bail was cancelled, and was then sent to the Jully jail.

The case came into the limelight on 1 November, 2022, when a parent lodged a complaint at the Monigong police station, alleging that Bagra had sexually assaulted and attempted to rape his twin daughters.

The FIR opened a Pandora’s box as many other victims came out openly after it and shared their ordeal with the authorities. Till now the statements of 21 victims have been recorded by a special investigation team of the Arunachal Pradesh Police, which is investigating the case.

As per the investigation, during the period from 2014 to 2022, Bagra had raped and molested both boys and girls while working as the hostel warden. He used to make children dance wearing undergarments – sometimes even naked – during the nighttime. Bagra also forced them to watch porn movies on his phone.

His youngest victim is a six-year-old girl.

Following the granting of bail to the accused, the Gauhati High Court took up the case suo moto on 20 July. The first hearing after the suo moto cognisance was on 21 July, and the second one was held on 27 July.

Speaking to this daily, Tanyong Samnam, who is leading the fight for justice for the victims, thanked the civil society bodies, the media, the SIT and the Gauhati High Court for restoring people’s faith in the judiciary.

“It was because of the decision taken by the Gauhati High Court to take up the matter suo moto that the bail of the accused got cancelled. We are thankful to the court for it, and hope that justice will be delivered quickly,” said Samnam, who is a native of Shi-Yomi district.

He urged the court not to grant bail to the accused again. “He should remain behind bars and face trial and punished for his crimes as soon as possible. Him being out of prison is a threat to the society at large,” he added.

Meanwhile, the guardians of the victims have expressed gratitude to the high court, the media, advocate Kagam Bagra, the SIT led by Moyir Basar, the AAPSU, the Arunachal Pradesh Child Welfare Commission, the legislative assembly speaker, well-wishers and the BRB community of Shi-Yomi district.

“This is just the beginning of our battle. We have miles to go as the court’s order is just for 14 days in custody. But we appeal to the honourable court to not give Bagra bail until judgment day,” they stated in a release, and demanded capital punishment for the accused.

“This case should be a benchmark for all to learn, and strongest message has to be sent to such monsters,” they said.