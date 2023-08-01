Union demands reliever teachers

RAGA, 31 Jul: The All Kamle District Students’ Union has expressed dismay over the transfer of teachers from various government schools in the district without posting reliever teachers to replace them.

In a letter to the education secretary, the union stated that “as many as 16 teachers, both TGTs and PGTs, have been transferred out from various government higher secondary schools in the district during 2022 to 2023, but without relievers.”

The union said that shortage of teachers in the schools resulted in poor performance by the students of the district in the CBSE examinations.

It demanded that the education secretary intervene in the matter and send reliever teachers against the transferred teachers within 15 days, failing which, the union said, it would be compelled to launch a democratic movement in the district.