ANINI, 31 Jul: More than 250 participants from various youth clubs associated with the NYKS, besides Nehru Yuva Kendra (NYK) volunteers and staffers and schoolchildren participated in a Yuva Utsav organised by the NYK here in Dibang Valley district on Sunday.

Among others, ADC Srinivas Sadi and ZPC Komji Linggi attended the event, which featured contests for artists, writers, photographers, practitioners of traditional art forms, and folk/traditional dance, the district NYK unit informed in a release.