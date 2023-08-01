Training progs on cyber security

PASIGHAT, 31 Jul: The extension centre of the National Institute of Electronics & Information Technology (NIELIT) here in East Siang district conducted a training programme on ‘Cyber security and emerging technologies’ for school students at the government secondary school in Mirbuk on 22 July, and for school and college students at the Daying Ering Memorial Government Higher Secondary School here on 24 July.

The programmes, funded by the union electronics & information technology ministry, were aimed at “equipping the students with necessary IT education and related applications, along with skill for organising effective online education through awareness on cyber security,” the institute informed in a release.

“The NIELIT Itanagar and its extension centres in Pasighat and Tezu are imparting training to cover 4,000 school dropouts and students of schools and colleges, 600 women, 400 farmers, 600 elderly persons, 1,600 technical graduates/diploma holders, 360 engineering graduates, and 400 teachers in the state,” it said.