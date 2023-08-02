World Breastfeeding Week begins

DOIMUKH, 1 Aug: World Breastfeeding Week was launched at the Papum Pare district hospital here on Tuesday by Doimukh SDO Tana Yaho Nabam, in the presence of DMO Dr Komling Perme, DRCHO Dr Neyang Nitik, social activist Yami Leij, and others.

Speaking on the occasion, the SDO said that “it is the responsibility of the mothers to ensure breastfeeding for the wellbeing of their children,” and urged all mothers to follow the instructions of health workers.

Leij requested the state government and private employers to “address the security of the working breastfeeding mothers at their workplace.”

The DMO explained the importance of breastfe-eding. MO (i/c) Dr Lobsang Chuki also spoke. (DIPRO)