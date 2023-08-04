APMC to act against quacks posing as doctors

[ Bengia Ajum ]

ITANAGAR, 3 Aug: Following allegation of unauthorised practice of modern medicine, in violation of the Arunachal Pradesh Medical Council (APMC) Act, 2004, by certain individuals, APMC Registrar Dr Mika Umpo said that the council will initiate action against them.

The individuals have been identified as Md Abdul Rakib, of Mobia Drugs House & Diagnostic Centre, and Hareendaran PM (alias Hori), of the Alphabet Hospital, both based in Nirjuli.

The duo is alleged to be actively involved in providing medical prescriptions, diagnoses, and treatment that fall under the domain of modern medicine despite not holding the necessary recognised medical qualification or licensure from the state council.

As per sources, Hori earlier worked as a pharmacist in the NERIST and superannuated from there. There was reportedly a complaint against him in 2012 also for alleged illegal practice. In the latest episode, he is accused of prescribing medicines on the prescription pads of his son, Dr Hemant Hari Nambiar, posing as a registered medical practitioner.

Earlier also, there was a complaint against Rakib. The APMC had informed the Papum Pare deputy commissioner about it, and the DC had directed the DMO and the EAC to act on it. Rakib does not have an MBBS degree.

The Junior Doctors’ Association of Arunachal Pradesh (JDAAP) has raised alarm against the duo for their alleged illegal practice. In a letter to the APMC registrar, the JDAAP expressed concern over “the audacious illegal practice of modern medicine by these unqualified practitioners (quacks).”

The association said that there has been blatant disregard for the APMC regulations, and that there is an urgent need for action in this regard.

“The audacity displayed by Md Abdul Rakib, Hareendaran PM (alias Hori) and Dr Hemant Hari Nambiar is a big slap on the face of ethical medical practitioners of the state who strive to uphold the integrity of the profession.

“This unauthorised and illegal practice poses a significant risk to public health and safety, unabashedly placing innocent lives at grave danger,” the association wrote.

It further alleged that indiscriminate administration of medications, including IV antibiotics by Md Abdul Rakib and Hareendaran PM (alias Hori) without the requisite medical expertise and qualification “constitutes an egregious violation of basic medical standards, the APMC Act, 2004, the APMC Rules, 2006, and Article 4 Clause (h).”

The association also sought action against Nambiar. “The collaborative, deliberate and misleading tactics of fooling, impersonating and cheating innocent people’s trust and confidence should also attract a severe disciplinary action against Dr Hemant Hari Nambiar for his unholy involvement in the malpractice, including his removal from the APMC register,” it demanded.

Speaking to this daily, APMC Registrar Dr Umpo confirmed that he has received the complaint letter.

“We will examine the complaint minutely and will act as per the law. The council will act on the basis of facts. This may take some time, but there will be definite affirmative action,” said Dr Umpo.

He added that the APMC will take all measures to stop quackery in the state.

“We can’t allow quackery to work in Arunachal and put people’s lives at risk. Those who violate the law, action will be taken (against them) as per law in the interest of the people of the state,” he added.

When contacted, Hareedran termed the allegation against him wrong. “We have replied to the authorities and clarified the matter,” he said.