SIC arrests teacher in Longding job scandal

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 3 Aug: Making significant progress in the investigating into the illegal appointment of 28 primary teachers (PRT) in Longding district, the Special Investigation Cell (SIC) of the vigilance department on Wednesday arrested one Jashi Wangsu, a ‘trained graduate teacher’ and accountant at the DDSE office in Longding.

With this, the SIC has so far arrested two persons, including former Longding DDSE Jomdo Lona, in the case.

The SIC had sought the state government’s approval to probe the multiple illegal appointment of PRTs in Longding district in early July, and had lodged a case [u/s 120 (B)/420/409/468/471 IPC r/w Section 13 (2) PC Act, 1988] after obtaining the government’s approval.

SIC SP Anant Mittal informed that the investigation into the case is ongoing, “and all facets of the case are being investigated in detail.”

Based on the report of the education department’s fact-finding committee, the SIC registered the case on 7 July.