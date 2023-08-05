RGU signs MoU with WCD to research women specific impact due to climate change

RONO HILLS, 4 Aug: A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) and women & child development department, GoAP, on Friday for furthering research exchange in the field of state’s women specific impact due to climate change.

The RGU vice chancellor prof. Saket Kushwaha expressed his optimism that the MoU will be action oriented and result yielding “as the area chosen for the research is purely for the good of Arunachal Pradesh, which actually focuses and intends to conduct it under the Panch-Dhara strategies.”

The MoU intends to “promote equitable gender roles & responsibilities in climate resilient as well as sustainable resource management at community level for enhanced resilience and adaptive capabilities” and also “protect the most vulnerable especially, women and children, in communities from the adverse impacts of climate change including ensuring distributive justice” of the Pakke Tiger Reserve 2047 Declaration on Climate Change Resilient and Responsive Arunachal Pradesh of 13th November, 2021.

RGU registrar Dr. N T Rikam said that the objectives based on the MoU will yield its desired results and will be mutually beneficial for both the organizations.

While emphasizing on working in pilot mode Rikam said that “a time framed and evaluation based joint performance execution with a planned implementation will add momentum to the impact of MoU.”

RGU finance officer prof. Otem Padung spoke on the “importance of such joint ventures with the leading government agencies in the present context.”

RGU controller of examinations Dr. Bijay Raji also spoke.

CDPO (Hq.) Dorjee Khandu Thungon expressed that the research works will be carried out within the framework of the provisions as agreed upon in the MoU, and further stated that fund will not be a constraint for this project.

RGU dean of academic affairs prof. PK Panigrahi spoke on the importance of jointly organising seminars in the areas covering education, environment, and gender issues.

RGU dean of environmental sciences prof. S K Patnaik also spoke.

The principal investigator and nodal officer of the said MoU based project and professor in RGU’s geography department Tage Rupa Sora in her deliberations emphasized on the importance of taking responsibilities in the financial arrangements wherever involved after mutual consent.

Earlier, RGU joint registrar Dr. David Pertin, while presenting the gist of the MoU told that the duration of the MoU shall be for two years and that the state government has allocated the required amount and identified the RGU’s department of geography to conduct research activity on the topic “Identification of women specific impact due to climate change in Arunachal Pradesh.”

The MoU was signed by RGU registrar Dr. N T Rikam and secretary of women & child development, GoAP, in presence of RGU VC prof. Saket Kushwaha and other dignitaries.