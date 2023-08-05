Seppa district hospital gets emergency care center

SEPPA, 4 Aug: An emergency care center under Chief Minister Health Emergency Life Protection Service (CM-HELPS) was inaugurated at the district hospital here in East Kameng district on Thursday by Seppa East MLA Tapuk Taku in presence of DC Sachin Rana and SNO CM-HELPS Dr. Yijum Tato.

District hospital, Seppa medical superintendent Dr. Kopi Gyadi informed that the seven bedded emergency care center will operate 24 hours every day to provide initial treatment requiring emergency care to the people of the district. (DIPRO)