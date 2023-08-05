Hundreds  avail govt. schemes during SAD camp

BERA, 4 Aug: A total of 1458 beneficiaries from the villages of Bera, Kapu, Boakfam, Humroy and New Kothin benefited from various government schemes during the 3rd Sewa Aapke Dwar camp held here in Tirap district on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, Khonsa West MLA Chakat Aboh urged all the beneficiaries under various schemes including ANKY/ANBY who have availed bank loan from SBI, Khonsa against the scheme to utilize the loan amount purposefully.

She also distributed 500 booklets on government major schemes as a part of Arunachal Rising Campaign-2023 compiled by IPR department in collaboration with district administration, issued 56 ST certificates, 8 job cards, 13 Dulari Kanya certificates, 36 updated Aadhar cards and distributed agriculture and horticulture equipment/materials to 48 progressive farmers.

During the camp, awareness on Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) activities was carried out by IPR department.

The program was also attended by COs Pik Tayom and Ripi Doni, Lazu EAC incharge D.K. Thungdok, WCD DD H. Bangsia, Khonsa CDPO N. Matey, DAO Pangnyai Khuisia, chiefs of Bera, New Kothin and Boakfam, PRIs etc. (DIPRO)