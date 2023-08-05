Training on oil palm cultivation practices underway

ROING, 4 Aug: A farmers training programme on oil palm cultivation practices conducted by 3F Oil Palm Pvt. Ltd in collaboration with the district agriculture office, Roing began here on Friday.

Lower Dibang Valley DC Soumya Saurabh inaugurated the training in presence of former vice chancellor of Tamil Nadu Agriculture University Dr. N. Kumar and a team of scientists from ICAR-IIOPR, Pedavegi, Andhar Pradesh led by principal scientist Dr. M. Prasad, district agriculture officer Balung Mengu and officials from agriculture department.

Earlier in the programme, an oil palm plantation drive and seedling distribution programme under the government of India’s flagship scheme National Mission on Edible Oils-Oil Palm (NMEO-OP) was organized.

The scientists from IIOPR imparted training to the oil palm farmers of the district regarding various technical aspects and husbandry practices of oil palm cultivation. (DIPRO)