Awareness prog on climate change, disaster preparedness with children

MANI, 4 Aug: Papum Pare DC Cheechung Chukhu exhorted the students of Papum Pare district to start planting more and more trees to combat climate change.

“Planting trees is the panacea for curing the ills of pollution, soaring carbon emissions and degrading soil health,” the DC said addressing the students and parents of Govt Secondary School here during an awareness programme on climate change, disaster preparedness and drug menace in the school auditorium on Friday.

While advising the children to refrain from the activities that disturb the ecological balance, he said, “All the entities on the earth are symbiotic and that disturbing the balance of a certain element can lead to disasters.”

He further advised the children to not venture into the rivers especially, the Pare river, as the Pare dam reservoir releases water at intervals leading to sudden rise in the water level of the river.

DDSE TT Tara spoke on drug abuse resulting from peer pressure and advised the students to report to the teachers and the parents if they come across with cases of abuse.

DDMO Nima Tashi spoke about disaster management tips and school safety programmes. He informed that the district disaster management authority along with the NDRF will conduct awareness programmes and mock drills on disaster preparedness in the schools in Kimin, Sagalee, Doimukh and IOCL, Emchi in the current month.

The 12th Battalion NDRF, Doimukh led by Inspector Manish Kumar Choudhary demonstrated various earthquake safety measures.

The students actively participated in the demonstrations.

District surveillance officer Dr. RR Ronya spoke on climate change and its impact on human health.

Later, prizes and certificates to the winners of the district level poster and essay competitions, which were organized as a part of the Pakke Declaration, Eco Clubs, were distributed.

In the poster making competition, Anita Sengnerpi of GHSS Balijan, Techi Nemi of GHSS, Sagalee and Bamang Yabio of GHSS Kimin won the first, second and third prizes, respectively.

In the essay competition, Tader Aki of GSS Karsingsa, Dimin Teli of GHSS Balijan and Nabam Apung of GHSS Sagalee won the first, second and the third prizes, respectively.

The programme was organized by the education department in collaboration with the district disaster management office and the district health society as a part of the Eco Club activities under the Pakke Declaration. (DIPRO)