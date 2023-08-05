KVK organizes awareness prog-cum-millet recipe contest

LAZU, 4 Aug: An awareness prog-cum-millet recipe contest was organized by the KVK, Tirap at Upper Kolam village here in Tirap district on Thursday.

A total of 9 self help groups comprising of 45 women members actively participated and demonstrated products made out of foxtail millet such as, laddu, biscuits, kheer, khichdi, momo, samosa, chapatti, rice cake etc.

A team of four members evaluated the different products in the contest and top five SHGs were awarded with certificates and cash prizes.

Earlier in the event, senior scientist and head KVK, Tirap Dr. N. Kumar briefed about the government of India’s initiative to popularize millet while, nodal officer of the programme Arvind Pratap spoke about the importance of millets and its products for better health.

Tirap ZPC Chathong Lowang, SMSs Abhimanyu Chaturvedi, Amit Kumar Singh and Phurin Songtheng of KVK Tirap were also present on the occasion. (DIPRO)