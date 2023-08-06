Dist-level Yuva Utsav

ANINI, 5 Aug: The Dibang Valley district unit of the Nehru Yuva Kendra (NYK) organised a Yuva Utsav at the JNV here recently to “rekindle the spirit of patriotism and values of India’s freedom struggle by engaging the youths in various competitive events,” it informed in a release.

More than 150 youths from various clubs associated with the NYKS, besides NYV volunteers and students from various schools participated in the festival, which was inaugurated by Deputy Commissioner Pagli Sora, in the presence of ZPC Theko Tayu, JNV Principal Sabita Bai Mena, and others.

The DC in his speech encouraged the youths to “be actively involved in this kind of programme to show your hidden talents to be resourceful and responsible citizens of our nation because our youths are the future of our nation.”

The event featured contests for young artists, writers, photographers, practitioners of traditional art forms, and folk dances, the NYK informed.