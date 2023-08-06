Guv, AR DG discuss security scenario

ITANAGAR, 5 Aug: Governor KT Parnaik and Assam Rifles (AR) Director General (DG), Lt Gen PC Nair discussed the security scenario in eastern Arunachal at the Raj Bhavan here on Saturday.

They also discussed the humanitarian assistance being provided to the people by the AR units stationed in the state.

The governor emphasised on “intensification of patrolling in the porous border areas of Tirap, Changlang and Longding (TCL) districts through good rapport and appropriate deployment of the Assam Rifles troops,” and on strengthening the bonhomie between the local communities and the security forces.

The duo also discussed the modalities for opening trade through the Pangsau Pass on the Indian-Myanmar border, and measures to combat the drugs menace in the TCL region.

The DG briefed the governor on the security measures and initiatives of the forces to contain militancy in the three districts. (Raj Bhavan)