DC withdraws 144 CrPC imposition

ITANAGAR, 7 Aug: ICR DC Talo Potom has withdrawn the 5 August order issued under Section 144 CrPC, banning a rally that had been planned to be organised by social activist Sol Dodum, along with Taw Paul and Tana Tamar, on 7 Aug, after a long meeting.

Responding to a query regarding erecting a ‘Statue of Honesty’ to honour whistleblower late Gyamar Padang, the DC said that “one has to take due permission from the National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited.”

The DC informed that Dodum, Paul and Tamar have given assurance that they would “go through the proper channel and sought withdrawal of the detention order against Techi Puru and Tadek Nalo.”