Felix reviews CSS for RD, PR depts

ITANAGAR, 7 Aug: Rural Development (RD) & Panchayati Raj (PR) Minister Bamang Felix on Monday reviewed all centrally-sponsored schemes (CSS) for the RD and the PR departments at the RD directorate here.

The minister reviewed the status of the PMAY (G), the WDC-PMKSY 2.0, Amrit Sarovar, MGNREGA, and Mission Antyodaya during the meeting, which was attended by project directors from across the state, besides RD&PR Secretary Amarnath Talwade, PR Director Tamune Miso, and RD Director Kego Jilen.

Commenting on the status of the PMAY (G), the minister directed the officers concerned to ensure that funds are released to the beneficiaries, and that “PMAY (G) should reach saturation status by 31 November.”

He further directed the officers to “ensure on-time payment to MNREGA beneficiaries, 100 percent Aadhaar seeding, and mapping of MGREGA by 31 August.”

Felix expressed hope that “there will be a drastic improvement by the next review meeting,” and also emphasised on the importance of having gram panchayat development plans (GPDP).”

“The PR department must take it as its responsibility to ensure that meetings are held for finalising GPDPs,” he said.