IMI 5.0 launched across state

ITANAGAR, 7 Aug: Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) DC Talo Potom launched the Intensified Mission Indradhanush (IMI) 5.0 for the district at the primary health centre in Chimpu near here on Monday.

Under IMI 5.0, the central government aims to achieve 90% immunisation coverage of children and pregnant women across the nation. IMI 5.0 is set to be carried out in three phases: the first phase is scheduled from 7-12 August, followed by the second phase from 11 to 16 September, and the third phase from 9-14 October.

In his address during the function, which was organised by the ICR District Health Society, the DC emphasised the importance of immunisation in safeguarding the health of the population, particularly the vulnerable sections.

He expressed gratitude to the WHO, the UNICEF, the UNDP, and the JSI for their support, and asked the health workers to “achieve 100% immunisation coverage.”

ICR DMO Dr Mandip Perme highlighted the collaborative efforts involved in the IMI 5.0 programme, and acknowledged the crucial role played by PRI leaders and local communities.

ICR DRCHO Dr Krishna Welley said that the launch of IMI 5.0 “signifies a collective endeavor to leave no child or mother unvaccinated,” and urged the community to actively participate in the vaccination drive.

Among others, NHM MO Dr Tage Taka, DANO Usha Devi, ICR DPM Lai Bagang, and panchayat leaders attended the function.

In Tawang, DC (i/c) Rinchin Leta launched IMI 5.0 at the district hospital there.

Addressing the participants, including DMO Dr Rinchin Neema, CO (HQ) Dorjee Wangchu, Medical Superintendent Dr Thutan Tsering, and other senior health officials and paramedics, the DC said that “the success of any scheme or programme depends on how it is implemented at the grassroots level. The health workers at village level play an important role in dissemination of information and implementation of health-related programmes.”

He asked the health department to involve gaon burahs and anganwadi workers in assisting the health officials in finding out children who did not receive vaccination due to any reason.

The DMO informed that “fifty-four children in Tawang district, including migrated and refusal cases, have been identified and will be benefitted under IMI 5.0.”

“No stone will be left unturned to achieve complete vaccination of all eligible children,” he asserted.

Besides informing that awareness programmes regarding the phase-wise vaccination programme has already been carried out through various media, “head counting and house-to-house intensive surveys have also been done to prepare a micro-plan,” he said, an told the health officials that “the time has come to visit every nook and corner of the district now to eliminate measles rubella by December 2023.”

He further said that expecting mothers should also be covered under IMI 5.0, and sought cooperation from all to achieve 100% vaccination in the district.

In Lower Subansiri HQ Ziro, DC Bamin Nime launched the mission by administering the inaugural dose of oral polio vaccine to a child.

He urged all health workers to ensure that every child in the district receives vaccination.

State Immunisation Officer Dr Dimong Padung stressed on “the pressing need to improve immunisation coverage in the state by setting a commendable target of achieving above 90% full immunisation.”

DMO Dr Tage Kanno and Dr Subasis Saha also spoke.

In Upper Siang HQ Yingkiong, DC Hage Lailang launched IMI 5.0 in the presence of the DMO, the MS, the DSO, the DANO, and others at the district hospital there.

The DC urged those in charge of the facility to “achieve cent percent immunisation of left-out children of the district as per IMI 5.0 micro-plan.”

DMO Dr Moli Riba highlighted the block-wise IMI target. DANO Dr Nabho Borang and District Hospital RI SMO Dr Gumin Bitin also spoke. (With inputs from DIPROs)