Training prog on community mobilisation

ITANAGAR, 7 Aug: A training programme on ‘Media & community mobilisation for capacity building for head of institution (HoI)/chairman SMDC/SMC for elementary and secondary level of schools’ was conducted on 4 and 5 August at the Shikshak Bhavan in Papu Nallah.

Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) ADC Shweta Nagarkoti, who along with ICR DDSE ST Zara, ISSE DPC Kipa Kechak, and others attended the programme, in her speech highlighted the present scenario of the education sector in the capital and the state as a whole.

She emphasised on coming up with innovative ideas to motivate school going children, and to make them aware of the importance of education in life.

She also stressed on the importance of civic amenity, and on having “self-consciousness in keeping the city clean.”

Stressing on the importance of discipline and good moral character, the recalled how the relationship between teachers and students used to be in the olden days.

The DDSE in his speech requested all the HoIs and chairman SMC/SMDCs to “show punctuality, dedication and motivation to uplift the education institution.” He also spoke about the poor performance of the schools in the CBSE and state board exams, and requested the HoIs to “be very strict with students’ attendance and other important curricular activities.”

DPC Kechak and media & community mobilisation coordinator Tamchi Taniang also spoke. (DIPRO)