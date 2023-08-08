CHANGLANG, 7 Aug: A district-level mock exercise on ‘earthquake scenario’ was organised here by the Changlang DDMA and the 12Bn NDRF on Monday.

All the members and disaster-related managers were activated and all the resources were put into place for immediate response to such an emergency situation.

The 12 NDRF, the fire service, the 31 Assam Rifles, the police, scouts & guides, NCC cadets, community volunteers, students, government staffers, a medical team, members of CBOs and NGOs, etc, assisted in the mock exercise.

Changlang DDMO Lobsang informed that more mock exercises will be conducted in the future to create maximum awareness among the public. (DIPRO)