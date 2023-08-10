JD(U) seeks details from govt

ITANAGAR, 9 Aug: Janata Dal (United) Arunachal Pradesh has sought amendment of Article 371 (H) and giving Arunachal the constitutional status at par with the states of Nagaland Article 371 (A) and Mizoram Article 371 (G).

In a press statement, the party also said that the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation 1873 should be given the full-fledged status of a Parliamentary Act from the British made Regulation.

It also questioned why the Christians were being targeted for building churches. It said that while other religions are not required to show land allotment certificates, churches were subjected to it.

The party has also called on the govt to revisit the Arunachal Pradesh Unlawful Activities Prevention Act saying that the recent detention of social activists indicates that the Act is being used in a discriminatory manner by the authorities to target those voices that are critical of the ruling government.

It further appealed to the state government to immediately appoint new team for Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission.

It also requested the state government to overhaul the standard operating procedures of the commission.

The party further said that govt should make public progress on CBI investigation into APPSC scam and Tumi Gangkak’s mysterious death case.

The misuse of the APUAPA, the lack of progress in the CBI investigation into the APPSC scam, and the mysterious death of Tumi Gangkak are all serious concerns that need to be seriously looked at and investigated thoroughly, the party said.