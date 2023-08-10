Youths carry out cleanliness drive at Yagamso River

ITANAGAR, 9 Aug: Youths from various areas of capital complex carried out a cleanliness drive at Yagamso River along the Division-4 stretch here on Wednesday to mark the occasion of International Day of the World’s Indigenous People.

Organized by the Youth Mission for Clean River, Abralow Memorial Multipurpose Society and Friendship Coordination with support of the Itanagar Smart City Development Corporation, the drive was aimed at drawing the community’s attention to the urgent need for river conservation.

Yagamso River Rejuvenation Project (YRRP) coordinator Prem Taba revealed that approximately 230 bags of debris was extracted from the riverbed during the clean-up endeavor which primarily comprised of discarded clothing, blankets and household plastics, suggesting a deliberate act of pollution.

Taba further informed that numerous toilets and bathrooms were found to be directly discharging waste into the Yagamso River which, he said, was aggravating its pollution.

Urging a collective commitment to maintain the cleanliness of the rivers, Taba said, “By curbing waste generation in households, workplaces, recreational areas, and all walks of life, pollution levels in our rivers can be significantly reduced. The residents of the capital must adopt waste reduction as a fundamental practice to restore the health of our water bodies.”

While speaking about the significance of the International Day of the World’s Indigenous People, Taba highlighted the pivotal role that indigenous communities play in environmental conservation. “As custodians of delicate freshwater and terrestrial ecosystems, our participation in equitable and sustainable water management is of paramount importance. This clean-up initiative is to serve as a poignant reminder of our duty to safeguard our native water resources,” he added