Workshop on SBSAP organised

TAWANG, 10 Aug: A district-level workshop on the state biodiversity strategy and action plan (SBSAP) was conducted here on Thursday by WWF-India.

DC (i/c) Rinchin Leta, who chaired the meeting, which was attended also by Tawang DFO Piyush Gaikwad, heads of offices, panchayat leaders, and others, said that “it is a matter of pride that Arunachal Pradesh has the highest forest coverage biodiversity,” and added that “merely including it in the action plan will not serve the purpose. We should work towards conserving the state’s biodiversity.”

He requested the WWF-India members to “include incentive-oriented projects for employment generation to the locals with minimum damage to the natural biodiversity.”

Stating that the district has many medicinal plants and other resources, he requested that “the action plan submitted to the government should benefit locals.”

Gaikwad in his speech said that “the local people are not aware of the rich resources, and the benefits are availed by outsiders.” He added that “cordicep, which is available in Tawang, could be a very good source of income with proper marketing.”

The DFO also raised concern over the “outlet of sewerage system of defence establishments in high mountains.”

WWF-India member Ranju Dodum in a presentation informed that “the forest cover of our state is around 79%, with six major types of forests,” and advocated “sustainable development and nature-based livelihood by promoting ecotourism and converging various schemes to conserve biodiversity.”

He informed that the action plan will align with the Pakke Declaration on sustainable development.

The participants later submitted measures to be included in the action plan. (DIPRO)