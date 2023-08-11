Elizabeth Lee new director of American Centre Kolkata

KOLKATA, 10 Aug: Elizabeth Lee has assumed the position of the director of the American Centre Kolkata, and as the public affairs officer (PAO) of the US consulate general here in West Bengal on 9 August, succeeding former director and PAO Adrian Pratt.

“I am delighted to be here in Kolkata and to represent the United States of America in the east and Northeast India,” said Lee. “I look forward to engaging with the people and learning about their heritage and culture as we work together to advance the US-India partnership in this region.”

Lee has served in various public affairs roles in Riyadh, Tokyo, Islamabad, and Lahore. In Washington DC, she joined the Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration, focusing on Europe, including working in Moldova on refugee issues.

She was the unit chief in the Counterterrorism Bureau’s Office of the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS and covered humanitarian issues in the Bureau of Intelligence and Research. She joined the state department in 2009.

Lee hails from southwestern West Virginia, has a degree in journalism from Marshall University. She can speak Japanese, Urdu, and some Arabic.