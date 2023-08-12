Guv inaugurates RGU’s community radio station

RONO HILLS, 11 Aug: Governor KT Parnaik inaugurated Rajiv Gandhi Uni-versity’s (RGU) community radio station – Radio Rono 91.2 FM – here on Friday.

In his maiden visit to the central university, the governor also inaugurated the building of the varsity’s mass communication department.

He expressed hope that Radio RGU 91.2 FM would serve the cause of the people in the area by disseminating information on a variety of topics, “and also give voice to local aspirations.”

Parnaik complimented RGU Vice Chancellor Prof Saket Kushwaha and the university fraternity for setting up the community radio station, and said that “the RGU community radio will be an informative channel which shall air programmes on social and welfare issues like education, health, environment, community development, employment, etc.”

“It shall be of value for the needs of the local communities within the reach of the radio channel,” he said.

He added that RGU 91.2 FM “should adhere to the norms, rules and regulations prescribed by the regulatory authority and should preserve all programmes broadcast by it, which will serve as a resource repository.”

Interacting with the students of mass communication, the governor advised them to “promote a positive vibe in the society,” and advised them to “endorse good works and activities in the society.”

Earlier, the governor laid a wreath at the Wall of Heroes.

Local MLA Tana Hali Tara, Papum Pare DC Cheechung Chukhu and SP Taru Gusar were also present on the occasion. (Raj Bhavan)