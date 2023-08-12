Ronghuan festival celebration concludes

KHETI, 11 Aug: The celebration of Ronghuan festival of the Nocte community in Kheti village in Tirap district concluded on Wednesday.

“Throughout the festival, which is celebrated after millet harvest, wise elders danced, sang ancient Nocte songs, and narrated stories of human resilience, life’s journey, and matters of the heart,” the celebration committed informed in a release on Thursday.

“As the festival culminated, villagers gathered at the haahu thung, a community space, after commencing their dance by visiting each house in the village, beginning with the village chief’s house.

“This harmonious gathering allowed them to share the joy of dancing to beloved traditional folk melodies, serving as a beautiful testament to their unity and cultural heritage,” the release stated.