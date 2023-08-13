MLA launches Jio 4G network services

TAWANG, 12 Aug: Local MLA Tsering Tashi launched the Jio 4G network services here on Saturday, in the presence of DC (i/c) Rinchin Leta, the Army’s Tawang brigade commander, HoDs, and others, on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, the MLA conveyed gratitude to Reliance Jio service provider for “making its services possible in Tawang despite plenty of challenges.”

He also thanked the prime minister, the chief minister and the state’s IT department “for connecting Tawang with Jio services,” and expressed hope that Jio will upgrade its services and will connect the entire district at the earliest.

Jio services chief technical officer Shantanu Bose informed that establishing Jio services in Tawang was delayed because, “out of 168 kilometres fibre route from Bomdila to Tawang, 100 kilometres of fibre route got damaged on the Baisakhi-Tawang stretch due to landslides and road widening works.”

“The Reliance Jio service will keep on working to connect entire Tawang district digitally with the rest of the nation very soon,” he added. (DIPRO)