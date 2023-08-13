Vijaynagar PHC gets ambulance

[ Pisi Zauing ]

MIAO, 12 Aug: Local MLA and UD Minister Kamlung Mossang flagged off a brand new ambulance for the Vijaynagar primary health centre (PHC) from here on Saturday.

Mossang informed that the ambulance was procured with the support of the district administration under the 2022-’23 untied fund, and expressed confidence that the ambulance would be of great help to “the poor and the needy people of Vijaynagar,” which is 157 kms from here.

Owing to the absence of direct surface communication from Miao, the people of Vijaynagar valley had to suffer greatly in terms of development through implementation of state and central government schemes.

In the absence of an ambulance, the patients of the valley were compelled to depend on private vehicles to come down to Miao or to go to Assam for health check-ups. The sky-high fares of private vehicles have always been a worrisome affair, especially for the poor residents.

Now, with the introduction of the ambulance service, the patients of Vijaynagar will certainly heave of sigh of relief.

Senior public leader and interim PRI member Yumanu Yobin thanked the UD minister and the CM for dedicating the ambulance to the people of Vijaynagar.

“With this, the long-felt grievance of the people of Vijaynagar will be addressed,” she said.

Among others, ADC Ibom Tao, EACs Apollo James Lungphi and Namrata Bhatt, and MO Dr H Jongsam were present at the flagging-off ceremony.