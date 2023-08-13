Int’l Youth Day celebrated

ITANAGAR, 12: The Arunachal Pradesh State AIDS Control Society (APSACS), in collaboration with VKV Nirjuli, celebrated the International Youth Day in Nirjuli on Saturday.

Attending the celebration, MLA Talem Taboh advised the students to be disciplined and focus on their studies.

“The youths are the future of our society, the state and the nation. If youths are secure, our nation is secure. If youths are hard-working, no one can stop the progress of our nation,” he added.

Speaking on the drugs menace in the state, Taboh said that “the government is committed to control the menace in the state by any means,” and asked the youths to “be vigilant and stay away from drug abuse, as it ruins the life and career if someone gets addicted to it.”

APSACS Project Director Dr Riken Rina said that incidences of drug abuse in the state have been rising alarmingly in the last few years, which has resulted in the rise in HIV cases.

Stating that the youths are vulnerable to drug abuse and HIV, he said that proper awareness should be created to save the young generation.

“To control the menace of drug abuse and HIV, we all must join hands and fight united against it,” he said.

APSACS IEC Joint Director Tashor Pali said that there is no cure for HIV/AIDS yet.

“Knowledge is the only vaccine and cure for HIV,” he said, and urged the youths to arm themselves with proper knowledge to prevent HIV. He also asked the youths to “create a chain of information to stop further spread of HIV.”

Highlighting the objective of observing the day, Pali said that the United Nations General Assembly officially declared 12 August as Youth Day in 1999. “Since then, this day has been used to raise awareness about the challenges faced by the youths and ways of overcoming them, as well as to highlight the achievements of young people,” he said.

“India, with more than 60% youths out of its total population, has the world’s youngest population, which is a big plus point for our country. Healthy youths only can ensure a healthy nation,” he added.

VKV Nirjuli Principal Reena Didi and APSACS Deputy Director (SI) Koj Tara also spoke.