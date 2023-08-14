Ziro civil society resolves to fight drug menace

ZIRO, 13 Aug: The civil society here in Lower Subansiri district has resolved to eradicate the drugs menace from the valley.

During a joint consultative meeting organised by the Apatani apex body Tanii Supung Dukung (TSD) and the district administration here on Saturday, the participants expressed serious concern over “the mushrooming drug abuse among the youths and the dubious inflammatory role of drug peddlers in kindling the scourge.”

Among the several resolutions adopted to root out the menace from the valley, the

house requested the state government to properly and effectively implement the Chief Minister’s Nasha Mukt Yojana to help and rehabilitate young drug abusers from the scourge.

A rehabilitation centre with proper facilities was also requested to be set up in Ziro to cater to the needs of inmates from districts like Lower Subansiri, Kamle, Kra Daadi, and Kurung Kumey.

Expressing serious concern over the low rate of conviction in drug-related cases, the meeting urged the SP to take more proactive measures against drug abusers and peddlers.

The SP on his part informed that 37 drug-related cases have been registered in the past few years. “Ninety-seven arrests have been made, of which 60 were outsiders and 37 locals,” he informed.

The house resolved that, for a comprehensive approach to contain the menace in the valley, a committee will be constituted in each village and bazaar committee in urban area to monitor and fight drug-related activities within their jurisdictions.

Along with penal actions, ‘social sanctions’ would be imposed on peddlers, it was decided.

Members of the Apatani Youth Association said they would organise village-level awareness programmes in collaboration with the apex body and the federal youth organisation of each village next month.

A tenant verification report will also be implemented on a ‘mission mode’ by the district administration and the police in the villages and towns to zero down on peddlers. The inner line passes of migrant labourers and businessmen will also be verified.

The participants appealed to religious leaders of churches, masjid, temples, namghars, and meder nello to make Ziro a drug-free society.

DC Bamin Nime, who chaired the meeting, appealed to one and all to “cooperate and coordinate in eradicating the menace from the district.”

The meeting was attended by, among others, representatives of the TSD, the Apatani Women Association, Ziro, the Apatani Youth Association, the Apatani Students’ Union, the Supung Bulyang Council, the Apatani Gaon Bura Buri Association, the Apatani Dani Pillo Meder Nello Council, the Hapoli and Old Ziro market committees, and members of village welfare committees. (DIPRO)