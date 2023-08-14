NHIDCL restores surface communication

ITANAGAR, 13 Aug: The vital Likabali-Basar road, which remained cut off due to heavy landslides triggered by incessant rain in the past two days, was restored by the National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) on Sunday, officials said.

Landslides have cut off the Likabali-Basar road, around 8 kms from Garu in Leparada district, and also washed away a portion of the vital road which connects several districts of the state.

The approach to the Ego bridge has also been washed away by mudslides. However, there was no report of any loss of life and property, officials from the district said.

The Leparada district administration directed the NHIDCL to restore the road on priority on Saturday.

The district administration has also requested all not to travel on this route till the NHIDCL gives clearance.

A team led by District Panchayat Development Officer Gamtum Padu was present on the ground to monitor the restoration work and facilitating stranded people.

At least 25 landslides were reported on the Likabali-Basar-Aalo road on Saturday, NHIDCL general manager Madhusudan Sharma said.

“The rain was so heavy that water coming out of the wipe holes of retaining walls resembled streams,” he said, adding that the NHIDCL has engaged human resource and machinery to restore the road. However, continuous downpour, shooting rocks and landslides are hampering work.

Sharma said that the blockades were cleared at 1 pm on Sunday and the approach road to the Ego bridge would be restored by evening.

“We were at the blockade sites till 10:30 pm on Saturday and this morning, we started at 4 am to restore the road,” he added.

On Saturday, the district administration also facilitated stay and food for stranded people of Rilu village in the district, the official added.

Earlier, the district administration had issued advisories to the citizens to avoid travel during rains. (PTI)