Absentee teacher suspended

[ Pisi Zauing ]

DUMPATHAR, 14 Aug: Changlang DC Sunny K Singh has suspended primary teacher (PRT) Tongo Maio of the government primary school here for dereliction of duty.

The DC visited the school recently, and found that it was not functioning properly and was usually closed by noon, well before the prescribed school closing time.

The chairman and other members of the school management committee informed the DC that the lone PRT was not attending her duty regularly, which they said resulted in hampering the day-to-day functioning of the school. The students also reported the teacher’s absence on a regular basis.

The DC suspended the teacher with immediate effect and directed the teacher to show cause as to why disciplinary proceedings should not be initiated against her.

With this, a total of 12 absentee teachers have been suspended in Changlang district.