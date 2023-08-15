Teachers trained in classroom mgmt

JOLLANG, 14 Aug: Approximately 170 teachers were imparted training in ‘classroom management’ and on skills needed to be teachers in line with NEP-2020 at the Don Bosco School (DBS) here on Monday.

The training was imparted by Dr RD Singh, under the aegis of the state chapter of the Sahodaya Complex. It was an initiative of the All Arunachal Pradesh Schools Association.

Dr Singh was a teacher in Arunachal Pradesh for more than 34 years, and was a teacher trainer from 2009 to 2019. “He took all the participants and various schools’ principals to another level of animation,” the DBS stated in a release.

“The resource person kicked off his course by underlining that doctors, lawyers and teachers are three professions which need constant learning and updating,” the release said.

“The teaching-learning process requires constant upgrading of oneself and unlearning what one has learnt,” said Dr Singh during the course of his lecture.

He made an eight-hour training period appear like an hour because of the vivid presentation of the topic by Dr RD Singh, the release added.

“Having touched various important topics pertaining to teachers’ journey of self-realisation which will enable students to learn faster and better, he concluded the event by discussing the question paper setting pattern,” the release informed.