Mini-marathon organised

KHONSA, 14 Aug: A mini-marathon, themed ‘Drugs choro, khel mein joro’, for both boys and girls was organised by the Valley Brothers, in collaboration with the sports & youth affairs department and the Tirap district administration, here on 14 August.

MLA Wanglam Sawin flagged off the marathon for the boys, while DC Hento Karga flagged off the one for the girls.

The winners were awarded cash prizes along with certificates of appreciation. Consolation prizes were given to 10 runners (five boys and five girls). (DIPRO)